On September 29, 2017, Milton Schwartz, beloved husband of the late Rose Schwartz (nee Ehrlich); devoted father of Sandy (Jerry) Moffet and Norman Schwartz (Mary Ellen Sullivan); dear brother of Reba Weinstein; loving son of the late Flora and Ellis Schwartz; adored grandfather of Scott (Stacey) Moffet and Jeff (Jennifer) Moffet; adored great-grandfather of Jonah and Logan Moffet. Funeral services and interment will be held at Agudas Achim Anshe Sfard Ahavas Shalom Cemetery, Rosedale, on Monday, October 2, at 10:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 33 Thomas Cradock Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment.