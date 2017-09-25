On September 21, 2017, Milton M. Jacobson, beloved husband of Hilary D. Jacobson (nee Mitnick); cherished father of Yisrael Doniel Jacobson; devoted brother of Michael (Shoshana) Jacobson; loving son of the late Sidney and Dena F. Jacobson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, September 24, at 4 p.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or The Harbour School of Baltimore, 11251 Dolfield Blvd,, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 3102 Shelburne Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Friday.