Appalled by Defense of Trump

I was shocked, appalled and deeply saddened to read Bill Fox’s From This View article (“Trump a Racist? No Way,” Sept. 15). I can easily dispute everything said by Mr. Fox.

I found it utterly frightening to see the neo-Nazis, skinheads and the Ku Klux Klan with burning torches shouting “blood and soil,” an anti- Jewish slogan used when Hitler was rising to power in Germany. The counterprotesters in Charlottsville were responding to the racist rhetoric — they did not incite violence or kill a young women with a car.

The Klan has a long history of inciting violence, not so for the “alt-left.” President Donald Trump took days to condemn the violence, and then retracted saying there were “very fine people on both sides,” pandering to his supporters in the “alt-right” and hate groups.

But this is only one example of why Trump is a danger to the world. His recent rescission of DACA and protection of the “dreamers,” and his attempt to limit the number of refugees entering our country despite the worst humanitarian refugee crisis in the world clearly show his lack of compassion. His fake bravado, broken promises, idiotic tweets and pathological lying have world leaders’ trust in the United States eroding. Not to mention he is a climate change denier.

Trump is only motivated by self-interest and greed. He continues to deny Russian interference in the presidential election despite the evidence presented by top intelligence agencies. Now, we are seeing greater evidence of collusion and obstruction. His top aides have lied on their security clearances and have had numerous contacts with Russia despite initial denial. We are now learning about Trump’s “dream” to build a Trump tower in Russia, despite saying he never had any dealings with Russia. Trump has also reversed his stand on settlements in Israel.

He can not be trusted because he has no moral compass, integrity, thoughtfulness or respect for any other human being but himself.

As the poet Maya Angelou said, “When a man shows you who he is … believe him.”