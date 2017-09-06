On September 3, 2017, Paula Iris Scherr, beloved mother of Joshua Scherr and the late Zachary Scherr; loving step-mother of Jeremy (Kim) Helfand and Melinda (Rob) Stankowski; dear sister of Bruce (Carol) Ronis; cherished grandmother of Jacob Scherr, Alexandra, Kennedy and Palmer Helfand and Regan, Morgan and Maya Stankowski; adored daughter of the late Ruth and Morris Ronis; dear friend of Sam Wichner. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, September 17, at 10 a.m. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 7500 Travertine Drive, #104, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 4510 Coffee Tree Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only.