On August 22, 2017, Barry Michael Finglass, beloved husband of Nancy Finglass; devoted father of Rodney (Tracy) Finglass and Jodi Finglass Smith; loving grandfather of Cori Finglass, Josh Finglass and Jenna Smith; dear brother of the late Carl Finglass and sisters-in-law Sandy Kassel and Cherrie Cook; devoted son of the late Samuel R. Finglass and Rose Brizendine; loving friend of the Hakim family (Ellen, Dan, Makenna, Macie and Tegan). Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. In mourning Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at 2308 Sugarcone Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. Donations in his honor may be made to the charity of your choice.