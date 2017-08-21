On August 19, 2017, Louis W. Miller, beloved husband of Esther P. Miller (nee Pines); devoted father of Ira D. (Julie) Miller, Susan Miller (Jim Williams), Barb (Howard) Siegel; dear brother of Beverly (late Ben) Silverman and S. Murray Miller; loving son of the late Sophie Miller Offit and Isadore Miller; also survived by five loving grandchildren and one great-grandson and predeceased by his beloved granddaughter Sarah Rebekah Miller. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, August 20, at 3 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 E. Baltimore St. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Health Care For The Homeless, 421 Fallsway, Baltimore, MD 21202, or Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297, or Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Memo line: The Louis W. & Esther P. Miller Library Endowment Fund. In mourning on Monday and Tuesday at 5 Diamond Crest Court, Baltimore, MD 21209.