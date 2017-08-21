On August 19, 2017, Gerald Joseph Kandel, beloved husband of Gail Kandel (nee Silberstein); devoted father of Sharon (Thomas) Germershausen, Leslye (Tony) Staub and Andrea Kandel; proud grandfather of Jordan Germershausen; loving son of the late Lillian Kandel. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to St. Joseph Medical Center, 7601 Osler Drive, Towson, MD 21204. The family will be receiving at 8405 Topping Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-8 p.m.