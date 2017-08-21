On August 19, 2017, Zachary Gruzin, beloved husband of Yelena Gruzin; devoted father of Dora Gruzin; dear step-father of Alena Lipovsky; devoted brother of Edward Gruzin; adoring grandfather of Ivetta (Gregory) McCauley, Viktoriya (Juan) Londono and Anna Landsman; loving great-grandfather of Christopher and Zachary Moore (and their father, Michael Moore), Alexander McCauley and Rosalita Londono; devoted son of the late Dora and Solomon Gruzin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 21, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024. In mourning at 69 Fennington Circle, Owings Mills, MD 21117, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.