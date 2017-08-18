On August 16, 2017, Vivian Lichtenstein (nee Baylin), beloved wife of the late David S. Lichtenstein; devoted sister of Muriel Hyman and the late George Baylin and Cynthia Frost; dear daughter of the late Pauline and Dr. Morris Baylin. Also survived by many loving nephews. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue, on Sunday, August 20, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218.