Nationwide Shabbat dinners address violence in Charlottesville

Shabbat tables across the nation will celebrate diversity and denounce bigotry during Together at the Table tonight.

The event, a response to the violence that plagued the streets of Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday, is intended to engage Shabbat guests in civil, constructive dialogue about community issues.

Meals will be hosted in at least 700 homes in Baltimore, New York, Chicago, Boston and elsewhere. OneTable, The Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation and Repair the World have partnered with more than 70 Jewish organizations to spearhead the peer-led Shabbat dinner.

“We believe in the power of young adults to create change in their own image,” said Seth Cohen, senior director of the Schusterman Foundation. “Tonight is about showing what unites us a people and as a community instead of what divides us.”

On the event page, organizers wrote: “It is hard to put into words how many of us feel following a weekend in which we witnessed white supremacists and neo-Nazis marching openly in America, leaving violence and tragedy in their wake.”

Repair the World has created a guide to the dinner, complete with reflection questions, excerpts from the Torah and news articles.

For more information, visit onetable.org/togetheratthetable.

smedel@midatlanticmedia.com