On August 15, 2017, Howard Zeritsky, cherished brother of the late Elaine Zeritsky and Sheryl Sapperstein; dear brother-in-law of Gary Sapperstein; adored son of the late Celia and David Zeritsky. Funeral services and interment will be held at Ohel Yakov Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane on Sunday, August 20, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.