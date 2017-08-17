On August 17, 2017, Dr. Kenneth R. Hankin; beloved husband of Ruth Hankin (nee Gordon); adored father of Judy (Dr. Edward) Katcoff and the late Susan Gail Machiz; dear brother of the late Carol Rossen; devoted son the late Sarah Tenner and William Howard Hankin; adored grandfather of Matthew (Cynthia) Katcoff, Alex Katcoff (fiancee Christine Hall), Anna Machiz (fiance Brad Dillon), Josh Machiz, Katie Machiz (fiance Mark Dziengiel) and Jordan Wilson; cherished great-grandfather of Tatiana, Ozzie and Charlie. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, August 18, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015. In mourning at 1441 Rolling Road, Baltimore, MD 21228.