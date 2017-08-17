On August 15, 2017, Minnie Gordon Magaziner, wife of the late Gilbert B Magaziner; mother of Helena (Lawrence) Honick, Ron Magaziner and Steve Magaziner; grandmother of Brian Honick, Lisa (Barbara) Honick, Debbie Honick, David (Jamie Bluefeld) Honick, Hallie (Brad) Wooley and Nickki Mills; great-grandmother of Hannah, Benjamin, Noah, Ava and Logan. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, August 18, at noon. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 7 Slade Ave. #215, Baltimore, MD 21208.