On August 17, 2017, Nellie Bienenstock (nee Sikora), beloved wife of the late Hyman Bienenstock; loving mother of David (Renee) Bienenstock and Chaya (Yossi) Statman; devoted sister of Toby Farber and the late Eva Weiner, Clara Berel and Lillie Goldstein; adored grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Funeral services and interment will be held at New Mount Zion Cemetery, Lyndhurst, N.J. on Friday, August 18, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 6607 Greenspring Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.