On August 16, 2017, Dr. Maury Joseph Fechter, beloved husband of Sheila Kalish Fechter; cherished father of Amy Fechter and Marc Fechter (fiancee, Dr. Lisa Kenigsberg); devoted brother of Dr. G. Leonard (Linda) Fechter, Edi (Dr. David) Finkleman and the late C. Dorothy Kaplan. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD on Thursday, August 17, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6316 Ivymount Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.