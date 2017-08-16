Singular to Plural Parshat Re’eh

“See, I am giving before you this day a blessing and a curse.”

So opens our biblical portion, which is making reference to the covenant at Mt. Gerizim and Mt. Eybal that dramatically concludes the Book of Deuteronomy and precedes our entry into the land of Israel. What I would like to analyze is a strange grammatical formulation that, when properly understood, will shed light not only upon the nature of this final Pentateuchal covenant, but also upon a fundamental philosophy of our religious nationality.

Our verse began with a singular verb that addresses an individual, re’eh — see, but then continues with a plural pronoun, lifnehem — (giving) before you, addressing a multitude. This grammatical switch in number, from singular to plural, is especially worthy of note, since when we do find such biblical changes, they take place in the opposite direction, from plural to singular.

Nahmanides explains the switch from plural to singular as the desire of G-d to make certain that His words are being heard not only as a command to the general masses, but also as a personal injunction to each and every individual.

In effect, G-d is thereby appearing as a Chasidic rebbe rather than as a congregational rabbi, in accordance with the common folk understanding of the distinction between the two. When a congregational rabbi speaks, every individual believes that he is addressing the person next to him; when a Chasidic Rebbe speaks, every person listening knows and feels that he is addressing him personally.

But if this is the case, how can we understand our opening verse, in which G-d begins with the singular and continues with the plural? I believe this unusual grammatical phenomenon speaks to the very definition of this third covenant, known as the covenant of mutual responsibility. This is the covenant that insists that every Israelite must see himself as part of a whole, as a member of a nation that sees itself as a united organism whose separate individuals feel inextricably and indelibly bound to each other in fate, destiny and responsibility. Hence G-d begins with the singular and continues into the plural in order to impress upon the individual Israelite that he must in some way merge with the multitude, that he must assume responsibility for the entire Jewish people, that “every Israelite is a co-signer, responsible for every other Israelite.”

If a Jew is suffering in an Islamic-Fundamentalist country or if Israel seems to be in danger, Jews worldwide demonstrate and flock to their homeland. This is a unique Jewish quality, built into our third covenant. In the case of the Jewish nation, the singular merges into the plural, the individual Jew is an inextricable part of his people.

Rabbi Shlomo Riskin is chief rabbi of Efrat.