Cheswolde Hosts National Night Out

Baltimore City police descended on the 2800 block of Hanson Avenue on Aug. 9 in cars and trucks, some riding horses and motorcycles and two driving the city’s only armored rescue vehicle. They had been dispatched to a party but not to break it up; they were the party.

The officers were the focus of the neighborhood’s third annual National Night Out, a string of events designed to build trust between police and the communities they serve. The program began in 1984 and has since grown to more than 16,000 neighborhoods across the U.S., according to the campaign’s website.

Other organizations, such as Maryland’s Transportation Authority Police and the Baltimore Fire Department, along with community organizations such as Baltimore Shomrim and Hatzalah of Baltimore, were present. Many offered tours of their vehicles and, when applicable, a chance to pet their modes of transportation.

“We’re living now in a day and age that a lot of people in law enforcement maybe aren’t getting the appreciation they deserve,” said Nathan Willner, president of the Cheswolde Neighborhood Association. “And it’s important that our men and women in uniform really understand that this community appreciates what they do.”

National Night Out took place in Baltimore communities on Aug. 1, but Cheswolde’s was rescheduled because the date conflicted with Tisha B’Av and the area has a heavily Jewish population.

It was easy to forget, surrounded by moon bounces and complementary refreshments, the blows that Baltimore’s police department has taken over the past few years. The city’s 2017 homicide rate is on pace to set a record, and mistrust of police officers in the wake of Baltimore’s 2015 riots has cast the department in an unflattering light; public confidence in policing is not at an all-time high around the country.

“It’s very easy to point fingers at one another,” said police commissioner Kevin Davis, who was present at the event. “It’s harder to find solutions.”

To that end, the event, which attracted nearly 500 people, was designed to teach the community that law enforcement is not a threat. Cheswolde, Willner said, is a safe community, but educating residents is still valuable, as is appreciation.

“The most important thing is to thank [police] for the work they do year-round,” Willner said. “It’s selfless, it’s a lot of work, and we rely on them.”

The program started in a backyard, Willner said, but has grown quickly over the years. The event will continue to show thanks to police officers next year, he added.

“It’s really important to recognize those who keep us safe,” said District 5 City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer. “They’re lifesavers.”

James Whitlow is an intern at the Baltimore Jewish Times.