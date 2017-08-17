Israeli Dancing Captures Essence of Jewish State

Echoing through Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School’s sleek-tiled hallway on Wednesday nights around 9 o’clock is an eclectic mixture of music. Notes of samba, the sounds of Greek bouzoukis, Arabic and Hebrew singing and Russian melodies carom down the hall, mingling together to give rhythm to, of all things, Israeli dance.

The nine dancers of Rikud Baltimore’s advanced session, arranged in a ring, three-stepped forward and backward while circling counterclockwise, gesturing to their sides and clapping on beat. Their group often numbers in the 30s, but that night’s circle was tight.

Israeli dance’s confusing aural landscape changes the steps from song to song. The dances often revolve around a waltzing one-two-three rhythm of slow, shallow steps but can easily upshift into a more acrobatic gear. There are thousands of unique choreographies, blending just about every conceivable style of dance and music.

The group — organized and taught by Carol Rubin, 72, and Josh Rosenthal, 30 — began meeting this past February due to the lack of Israeli dance groups around Baltimore. The beginners’ group starts at 7 p.m. and the advanced session meets at 8 p.m. in Beth Tfiloh Dahan’s gymnasium.

Baltimore has seen many Israeli dance groups come and go, Rubin and Rosenthal said. They never seem to find purchase. There is demand for Israeli dance in the area — many Baltimoreans frequent Washington, D.C.’s near-nightly dancing classes because of the lack of local options — but nothing has ever stuck.

“There has never really been any dancing in Baltimore,” Rosenthal, a Baltimore native, said. “A group here or there, but they don’t pan out.”

Rikud Baltimore is primarily focused on building a common repertoire of line and circle dances. The group does not dance for exhibitions or competitions — just the simple joy of dancing together.

“We want to bring something special to the community,” Rosenthal said, “something that makes Israeli dancing better, but also makes the community better.”

Israeli dance took off in the 1960s and has been evolving ever since, Rubin said. Israel attracts Jews from all over the world, and its dances draw inspiration from the cultures immigrants bring with them.

At its inception, Israel was chiefly populated with Ashkenazim — European Jews — but over time, Rubin explained, more Middle Eastern influences crept into the music and dance style as more Sephardim — Jews from North Africa, Spain, Portugal and the Middle East — emigrated. Through that, the dance held onto its Latin, European and American influences while continuing to change as Israel’s Jewish population diversified.

The minimum requirement for a dance to be Israeli is its arrangement by an Israeli choreographer, and, beyond that, any style of dance or song is fair game for Israeli adoption.

“You had all these people thrown into the same place, and they start doing all of these dances,” Rosenthal said. “But the thing is, Israeli dancing evolved; it took on other styles.”

The dance’s variety is one of the reasons it is found all over the world. Rubin, who began dancing in 1993, has taught classes from Nashville to Tokyo to Hong Kong. The Japanese group had to bring in a translator for her, as all instruction was relayed in the native language.

The dance spans multiple language barriers, but Israel’s own language is important to the style. Many of the songs are in Hebrew and propound Zionist messages. Of course lighter songs fall under Israeli dance’s umbrella, but the genre serves as a reminder of its parent country’s history and culture, said dancer Rita Plaut, 67.

“It speaks to me about the culture and language,” she said. “It’s an expression of the development of the country over time as well.”

Israel is a multicultural state. Tourists of all denominations from all over the world flock to it, bringing their customs, languages and art. Israeli dance’s combination of other cultures makes sense, considering the cross-cultural crucible in which it was developed.

“Israel is very well known for just bringing every type of culture together — not only in dance, but in music and in art also,” Rubin said.

The dance perfectly reflects Israel’s international heritage — though you would not think it watching the dancer’s annular sashay.

But through all its evolution, it remains a uniquely Jewish style of dance, and fun at that, said Miriam Silton, 20. Silton’s friends and grandmother exhorted her to give Rikud Baltimore a chance. She had experience with Scottish dancing before she tried Israeli, but she found it to be just as satisfying.

“I love the music and being around people who are doing the same thing,” she said, “and it’s another way to connect with Judaism.”

But the dance’s appeal goes beyond aerobic enjoyment, appreciation for music or religious and cultural significance; the real draw, the two organizers said, is the company.

“I stuck with Israeli [dancing] because it’s a community,” Rosenthal said. “You come for the dancing, you stay for the friends.”

James Whitlow is an intern with the Baltimore Jewish Times.