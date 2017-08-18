Hillel for All

As August draws to a close, universities across the country will welcome a new class of incoming freshmen to their campuses. For the next four years, these teens will master academic and social skills that will help them become productive members of our communities.

At the same time, the next four years are a pivotal period in these young adults’ lives as they more fully explore who they are. This is why creating positive Jewish experiences on campus is one of the most meaningful ways to ensure that

Judaism becomes an integrated part of their identities.

As former director of Towson Hillel and now director at Hopkins Hillel, both supported by The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore (as are the Hillels at Goucher College, the University of Maryland, College Park and UMBC), I’ve seen the power of Jewish engagement on campus. Yet, the crux of our success is creating pluralistic social, religious and cultural programming that speaks to the diversity of today’s Jewish student body.

The day-school student who keeps kosher, the unengaged student who questions his Jewish identity, the student who is searching for that Jewish connection: They all are finding something powerful at their campus Hillel. Whether it is traveling to Israel on Birthright, pursuing social justice (tikkun olam) opportunities, socializing around Israeli food or providing meaningful Shabbat and/or holiday experiences, we at Hillel create a variety of meaningful touchpoints for Jewish community and connection.

The impact of our work is powerful. I’ll never forget the unengaged Jewish student who went on Birthright Israel. He was so inspired by the experience that upon return he reached out to us to create a Shabbat experience around his passion for nurturing our earth.

And there was the student who organized Avi Shabbat, interfaith Shabbat dinners that brought together Jewish and Muslim students to promote dialogue between the two groups. Through conversations with Hillel professionals who inspired this student to take on continued leadership, Towson Hillel created JAM, a group of Jewish and Muslim students who interact at meetings and events to promote trust and friendship between the two groups.

Having grown up in Israel, being Jewish didn’t take much of an effort. Yet in America, we often have so many competing interests that infringe on our time. Our young adults need to work harder to connect to their Jewish identity. Hillel is a resource for them.

Understanding this, as we send our students off to school, we should encourage them to try a program at their campus Hillel. Our Hillel professionals and student leaders are waiting to welcome them.

Noam Bentov is executive director of Hopkins Hillel.