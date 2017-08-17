Eating Together Program Still Vital and Still Kosher

More than 40 seniors sat down for a full kosher meal at Weinberg Village in Owings Mills on a recent Friday evening thanks to the Eating Together program, which serves seniors hot meals at 36 sites across Baltimore County and 59 sites in Baltimore City and in counties across the state. At Weinberg Village, and seven other sites in metro Jewish communities, the program offers kosher lunches or dinners.

Part of the federal Older Americans Act of the 1970s, the mission addresses not only the nutritional needs of seniors, but also their social needs, both of which have a heavy impact on senior health and quality of life. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, older men and women who live in isolation have higher mortality rates.

“Especially for people as they age, it’s important to eat properly to keep their physical and mental health as sharp as possible,” said Joanne Williams, director of the county’s Department of Aging. “Many times we have members of the senior centers or nutrition sites who live alone and who have limited abilities. Many times the meals that they get through our program are the only hot meals that they get each day and that they don’t have to struggle with preparing and serving.”

Weinberg Village hosts the largest kosher site for the program with usually more than 40 kosher meals served four times a week, according to Linda Burstyn, coordinator of resident services. She said residents enjoy the socialization as much as the meal. “A lot of them are single at this point, and it gives them a good opportunity to get together and eat a hot meal with friends,” said Burstyn. “We have chicken served every Friday night … our biggest night.”

Joanne Levy has lived at Weinberg Village about two years and is a widow. “My friend Dora got me to come, to get me out. And that’s how I started,” she said. “It’s the people.”

Ed and Simone Kourt are newcomers. Since moving in about four months ago, they’ve headed to the dining room in Building III most nights to eat and make friends. “If they offered it seven nights, we’d probably come seven nights,” Ed Kourt said. “It’s fine. It’s a full meal from juice to dessert.”

On a recent Friday, the menu included baked chicken, green beans, potatoes and cantaloupe. On holidays, the menu offers special items.

Nancy Berman has lived at Weinberg Village for 10 years and has been enjoying the Eating Together program since she moved in. “I hate cooking,” she said. “And I love being with people. I’m definitely a people person.” She comes every night meals are served and particularly enjoys the spaghetti with meat sauce. “I do enjoy eating the kosher food,” she added.

Isaac Ankri prepares and delivers about 1,000 kosher meals a week to Eating Together sites in Baltimore County, Baltimore City and occasionally Howard County through his company, Catering by Yaffa, on Old Milford Mill Road in Pikesville. He says the service is truly needed in the community and it helps seniors stay healthier.

“The government felt as the population ages, the health care costs associated with that population increase also,” Ankri said. “They felt that one of the ways to decrease the medical expenses is by people having companionship. They felt that by talking to people, just being around other people, their medical side effects would be lessened, and therefore, their expenses for the government would be less.”

Ankri is a big fan of the program but wishes more people would avail themselves of it.

“It’s not just about the meals — it’s about reducing isolation,” Natasha Ramberg, division chief for Baltimore City Health Department

In Baltimore County and Baltimore City, seniors can register for the Eating Together program at senior centers, community centers and senior residential complexes where meals are served. Although there is no fee to participate, thanks to federal funding, suggested anonymous contributions range from $1.25 to $3.50 per meal, depending on the jurisdiction. Residents over 60 and spouses of any age are eligible, as are those under 60 or the disabled who live at program sites.

“We serve over 200,000 meals annually through all of our Eating Together sites and I would say that a little less than a quarter are our kosher meals,” said Elouise Mayne, assistant commissioner of aging at the Baltimore City Health Department. “Oftentimes, the meal program is the [catalyst] for getting the senior out and engaged in other activities that really stimulate and facilitate their thriving in their community.”

The “together” part of Eating Together is key, said Heang Kim Tan, deputy commissioner of Aging and Care Services for the Baltimore City Health Department. “We know that social isolation impacts older adults, just like smoking 15 cigarettes a day, and so we really want to focus on access to food, but also that mental health piece and getting people together.”

Natasha Ramberg, a division chief for Baltimore City Health Department, agrees, “It’s not just about the meals — it’s about reducing isolation,” she said. “Many of our older adults will often stay in their homes because that’s what’s familiar, they feel safe there. It’s really helping to bring them together, give them an opportunity to share what’s going on in their lives.”

Back at Weinberg Village Building III, Diane Seidel said people usually eat together in the same groups. Her favorite meal is the sweet and sour meatballs.

“I come when I like what they’re offering, and I come for the social, sometimes even if the meal’s not one of my favorites,” Seidel said. “It’s much easier to meet friends coming down and seeing people here and if you join in some of the programs they offer.”

Sam Ansel has lived at Weinberg for 10 years. An Orthodox Jew who had lived in Randallstown since 1957 before moving to Weinberg Village, he comes to the Eating Together program often, when he doesn’t eat in his apartment. As he enjoyed his baked chicken at a tableful of neighbors, Ansel said “the most important” thing for him was that the meals are kosher.

