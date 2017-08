On August 13, 2017, Darcy Lyn Rhody Vice, dear sister of Alan Rhody; sister-in-law of Leigh Anne Rhody; beloved daughter of the late Donald W. Rhody and Elaine Oberfeld Rhody; cherished granddaughter of the late Jack and Jennie Rhody; also survived by many loving relatives. Interment and services private. Contributions in her honor may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.