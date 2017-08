On August 10, 2017, David Mark Shofer, devoted brother of Alyssa Shofer and the late Andrew Shofer; loving uncle of Samuel Shofer; loving son of the late Richard Shofer and Helen Shofer Thomas. Funeral services and interment held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road, on Tuesday, August 15, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers.