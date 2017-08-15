On August 14, 2017, Leonard A. Liberman, beloved husband of the late Janet Liberman (nee Cohn); cherished father of Joy Freedman (Lisa Gilden) and Ross Freedman; devoted father-in-law of Jocelyn Stone; adored brother of Harriet (Max) Rabinovitz; loving son of the late Jacob and Anna Liberman; adoring grandfather of Cole Freedman; devoted uncle of Michael Rabinovitz and Susan Torres. Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 E. Baltimore St. on Wednesday, August 16, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 8001 Molleye Road, Unit D, Baltimore, MD 21208, on Wednesday and Thursday.