On August 15, 2017, Dr. John Herts, beloved husband of Joyce Herts (nee Welch); devoted father of Laura Herts of France, Rachel (Ronald) Maddock of New Jersey, Dr. Sarah Herts (Brett Savage) of Maryland; adoring grandfather of Eylan Martz of France and Jennifer Maddock of New Jersey; loving son of the late Sabine and Jack Herts. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, August 17, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Maryland Association for Parkinson Support, Inc., P.O. Box 450, Brooklandville, MD 21023. In mourning at 12614 Mount Laurel Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Thursday following interment.