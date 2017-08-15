On August 14, 2017, Ashlan Harlan, beloved husband of Myrna Harlan (nee Sody); loving father of David (Melissa) Hall and Bruce (Nancy) Hall; dear brother of Peter Harlan and the late Garry Harlan; adored grandfather of Hannah Hall and Jacqueline Hall; devoted son of the late Helen and Ashlan Harlan. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Avenue on Friday, August 18, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Meals On Wheels of Central Maryland, 515 South Haven St., Baltimore, MD 21224. The family will be receiving at 50 Saint Marks Place, New York, NY 10003, on Sunday only.