Baltimore Stands with Charlottesville

The images he saw from this past weekend were in stark contrast to the “quiet, tranquil and peaceful city” B’nai Israel Rabbi Etan Mintz knows as Charlottesville, Va. He worked as a chaplain in the University of Virginia Health System between 2008 and 2010.

“It’s a college town. It’s got amazing energy down there, and the Jewish community is such a wonderful community there,” he said. “It’s not what Charlottesville is about. It’s really one of the most beautiful places on earth.”

Mintz planned to travel to Charlottesville, where a white supremacist rally turned violent this past weekend, with several rabbis Tuesday to meet with people who were hurt, show support for local Jewish organizations and pay respects at the site where counter-demonstrator Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when she and many others were hit by a car allegedly driven by a 20-year-old white supremacist.

Sunday evening, hundreds gathered at the monument of Confederate generals Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee at the Wyman Park Dell in Baltimore’s Remington neighborhood for a Charlottesville-dedicated vigil and protest.

Among the crowd were members of Jews United for Justice — including Baltimore director Molly Amster — and other activist groups, District 41 Democratic Dels. Sandy Rosenberg and Bilal Ali, Rabbi Andrew Busch of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, Baltimore Jewish Council executive director Howard Libit, NAACP officials, Councilman Zeke Cohen (D-District 1) and Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke (D-District 14), whose district includes Remington.

“I think what happened yesterday in Charlottesville is horrendous,” Rosenberg said. “It’s counter to all our values as Americans and as Jews. For people to be mimicking Nazi marches while people are praying on Friday is both reminiscent of what took place in Nazi Germany and what took place in the South.”

Busch said he had a deep concern for what happened and “the mood that led up to it.”

“It’s disturbing all by itself in terms of white supremacy against people of color and then disturbing all by itself in terms of the anti-Semitism that came out of the people participating in that; and then you put the two together, and it’s all the more scary,” he said.

Libit was uplifted by the diverse crowd that came out to denounce what happened on Charlottesville.

“Our community really stands together,” he said.

Clarke said unequivocally that the statue will be coming down. Councilman Brandon Scott planned to introduce a resolution regarding removing Baltimore’s four Confederate monuments at Monday’s council meeting.

This story will be updated.