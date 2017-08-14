On August 12, 2017, Selma Shaivitz (nee Sussman), beloved wife of Jules Shaivitz; devoted mother of Nancy (Marc) Kraus and the late Gary Shaivitz; dear sister of the late Seymour Sussman and Lenore Sborofsky; loving daughter of the late Jean and Joseph Sussman; cherished grandmother of Hollie Shaivitz Anderson (Thomas Anderson), Shannon (Josh) Kowitz, Alexandra (Michael) Silverman and Jonathan Shaivitz; adored great-grandmother of Oliver Anderson, Simon Leo Kowitz, and Sydney Anderson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 14, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 8340 Meadowsweet Road, Villages at Woodholme, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment through Wednesday.