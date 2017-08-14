On August 10, 2017, Lila S. Reiser (nee Tannenbaum), beloved wife of the late Max Reiser; devoted mother of Pearl (Joseph) Zoimen and Rachel (Bob) Moskowitz; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Collingdale, Penn., on Thursday, August 10, at 5:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 6503 Park Heights Ave., Apt. 1-L, Baltimore, MD 21215, Friday until 5 p.m. and Sunday through Tuesday 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.