On August 12, 2017, David Lowitz; beloved husband of Doreen Lowitz (nee Jackson); cherished father of Mark (Janet) Lowitz, Rivka (Tuvia) Meister, Judith Lowitz and Karen (Robert) Heyman; loving son of the late Harry and Rivka Lowitz; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, August 13, at 4 p.m. Interment at Agudath Israel Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, c/o Heyman, 4014 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, or Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Ave., Unit #242, Baltimore, MD 21209, or Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Ave., Suite 100 A, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 3011 Fallstaff Road, Unit 104A, Baltimore, MD 21209 and at 2714 Hanson Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.