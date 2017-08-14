On August 9, 2017, James Kenneth Leitess, beloved husband of Catherine Leitess (Nee Hisle) devoted brother of Steven (Anne) Leitess; loving son of Judith and Earl Leitess; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, other family members and many dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, August 17, at 11 a.m. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 1304 Revolution Way, Crownsville, MD 21032, Thursday 1-8 p.m. and Friday 4-8 p.m.