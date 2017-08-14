On August 11, 2017, Rose Crim (nee Gerber), beloved mother of Ilene (Murray) Seidel; loving daughter of the late Isadore and Rebecca Gerber; cherished grandmother of Michael (Vanda) Epstein and Rachael Epstein; adored great-grandmother of Sylvan, Violet and Sierra Epstein, and Milo and Ezra Kolb. Funeral services and interment will be held at Workmen Circle Cemetery, German Hill Road on Thursday, August 17, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 24 Greenshire Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment for Thursday only.