On August 12, 2017, Devora R. Caplan (nee Siegel), beloved wife of the late Allan H. Caplan; loving sister of Ira Siegel; devoted daughter of the late Harry and Annette Siegel; dear daughter-in-law of Jeanne and the late David Caplan; adored sister-in-law of Ellis and Marsha Caplan, Charlene “C.C.” and Michael Levine, Kenneth and the late S.C. Farkas; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, August 15, at 10 a.m. Interment at Progressive Rudomer Verein Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Rd, Baltimore, MD 21209. The family will be in mourning through Thursday evening.