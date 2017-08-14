On August 12, 2017, Jerome “Jerry” Biller, devoted husband of Cecelia Biller (nee Foreman) and the late Beverly Biller (nee Berger); loving father of Michael J. (Pamela) Biller, Mark R. (Susan) Biller, Mindell Biller Cohen, Judith (Glen) Hyatt, Jodi (Larry) Bank and the late Larry Lieberman; cherished grandfather of Aaron Biller, Melissa (Andrew) Bond, Ryan Collins, Jared Biller, Justin Hyatt, Blake Hyatt, Max Hyatt, Britt Cohen, Tyler Biller, Matthew Bank, Brian Bank, Jessica Bank, David Lieberman and the late Adam Collins and Brianna Cohen; dear son of the late Minnie and Harry Biller. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, August 17, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 12 Fox Creek Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday only.