On August 11, 2017, Boris Shats, beloved husband of Inna Shats (nee Brook); loving father of Michael Brook and Daniel Shats; dear brother of Mikhail Shats; devoted son of the late Frima and Semyon Shats. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, August 11, at 4 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers.