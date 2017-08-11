On August 7, 2017, Stanley I. Morstein, beloved husband of Susan Basch Morstein; devoted father of Susan (Steven) Saul, Ruth Nickens, Debra (Tony) Sloss, Jonathan (Kirsten) Basch, Rachael (Ed) Ignatoff and Ben (Louise) Basch; loving grandfather of Rachel and Kenny Nickens, Rowan, Galen and Jasper Sloss, Philip Ignatoff, Nathan and Adam Basch, Julia and Jacob Basch and Joshua and Heather Saul. Interment is private. A public memorial gathering will be held Saturday, September 9, 2017, at noon at the Gordon Center for Performing Arts, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Development Office, HopeWell Cancer Support, P.O. Box 755, Brooklandville, MD 21022, hopewellcancersupport.org or Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104, splcenter.org.