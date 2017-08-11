On August 10, 2017, Judith Lempert (nee Milstein), loving wife of Harvey Lempert; devoted mother of Louis Ostraw and the late Barbara Ostraw; cherished sister of Harry Waranch and Wendy Psomas; adored daughter of Ben Milstein and Bernice Waranch; dear step-daughter of the late Bernard Waranch. Funeral services and interment will be held at Har Sinai Cemetery, 11405 Garrison Forest Road on Sunday, August 13, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6317 Park Heights Ave. #114, Baltimore, MD 21215, through Tuesday.