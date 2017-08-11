On August 1, 2017, Jason Stewart Feit, beloved husband of Susie Feit (nee Goldberg); loving father of Rachel and Zachary; devoted son of Estelle and the late Gilbert Feit; cherished brother of Ira and Stephen Feit and brother-in-law to Elise Feit, Mary Ann Cassidy and Ted and Jennifer Goldberg; beloved uncle to Josh and Avery Goldberg, Gregory Feit and the late Brandy Feit, Traci and Jared Feit and Sydney Goldberg. Also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews. Contributions in his memory may be sent to PanCan.org