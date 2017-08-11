On August 10, 2017, Donald Caplan, beloved husband of Joan Caplan (nee Kramer); devoted father of the late Steven Caplan and Robin Caplan Norris; dear brother of Dr. Raymond (Edith) Caplan; adored son of the late Eva and Max Caplan; also survived by loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, August 11, at noon. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 11 Slade Ave. (Community Room), Baltimore, MD 21208, following interment until 5 p.m. and Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.