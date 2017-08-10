It’s All about Peace

I’m deeply grateful that Camp Solomon Schechter had the courage and insight to invite Palestinian youth to meet Zionist youth at summer camp (“Jewish Camp Apologizes for Flying Palestinian Flag,” July 31 online).

This is not the first time there has been a Palestinian flag at CSS. After Oslo, one of the murals that was painted by campers on the wall of a cabin had the Israeli flag, the Palestinian flag (long before even partial statehood) and the faces of Rabin and Arafat. Seeing this hopeful mural at a strongly Zionist youth camp gave me hope that the next generation would grow up with a Middle East in peace.

We all know the immediate aftermath. Rabin was murdered by ultra-nationalists, and Arafat turned out to be a failure as a peacemaker, making the horrible mistake of encouraging the second intifada after stalled peace talks. Our generation can argue and analyze the politics of the past several decades, but that doesn’t allow us to give up hope for a better future. As each generation of camp makes new murals, the old mural of the two flags has been moved somewhere, and last time I visited camp I had to look for it (I think it is near the yurts now). But if anyone in our Jewish community is shocked by a Palestinian flag this summer at CSS, there has been one on display in this mural for decades.

Last summer, in reaction to an emergency, CSS hosted the Sephardic Adventure Camp. This Sephardic Orthodox camp was welcomed into the midst of our Conservative movement camp, and a great deal of effort went into accommodating separate food and separate activities and, to the extent possible, allowing the minhag of an Orthodox camp to have its space. I’d argue that having a handful of visiting Christian and Muslim youth who are ethnically Palestinian visit was an equally beautiful expression of the teachings of Abraham our father, that we extend the hand of hospitality and friendship to our fellow humans, even when they are different from ourselves.

The global BDS movement has a very strong presence in Olympia, Wash., which is right down the road from the camp. In my mind, there can be no stronger antidote to the hatred of the BDS movement than to host Palestinian youth at CSS and show them that Jews can be people who work for a strong and vibrant Israel, next door to a strong, vibrant and peaceful Palestine. Personal relationships are the best antidote to hatred.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that one of the camp founders, Rabbi Joshua Stampfer, is on the J Street Rabbinic Council and has been a strong Zionist for his entire adult life and has worked to strengthen relationships with Arab and Muslim neighbors in Portland, Ore. He has understood what many Israeli commentators have said for decades; if we don’t help create Palestine, Israel will become Palestine.

I pray for a future when we all will believe peace is nearby.

In the meanwhile, I’m proud to send my son to a Jewish summer camp that can be proudly Zionist and is secure enough in its love of Israel to look at the complexity and difficulty of the 50 years of occupation. Let’s trust that our precious camp can show our youth that the job of creating Israel isn’t finished and the peace we have failed to secure in our generation will be their challenge and with God’s help their accomplishment.