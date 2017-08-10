Credit to Gruber

Let’s give credit to the extraordinary Ruth Gruber, who as foreign correspondent for the New York Herald Tribune raised awareness of the journey of the refugee ship Exodus 1947, the plight of its passengers and its American crew and the violent British response (“The Ship That Luanched a Nation,” July 28). Her real-time articles changed history and are credited with helping make possible the United Nations’ vote for partition that November. For further information, see her book, “Exodus 1947: The Ship That Launched a Nation” (first published in 1948 as “Destination Palestine: The Story of the Haganah Ship Exodus 1947”).

Anything Ruth Gruber wrote is worth reading, and her photographs are compelling. Her books include “Haven: The Dramatic Story of 1,000 World War II Refugees and How They Came to America,” “Raquela: A Woman of Israel,” “Inside of Time: My Journey from Alaska to Israel” and “Ahead of Time: My Early Years as a Foreign Correspondent.” Gruber died last November in Manhattan at the age of 105. She was, in fact, ahead of her time.