On August 8, 2017, Stuart I. Bloom, devoted husband of Phyllis Baylin Bloom; loving father of Jodi Bloom (David Goodfriend), Michael (Lori) Bloom and Stephanie Bloom (Robert) Schwartz; dear brother of the late Hortense Spear and Myra Petasky; beloved brother-in-law of Louis Spear and the late Joel Petasky; loving grandfather of Molly Bess Bloom Kowalski, Britni Bloom, Courtney (Mark) Papaccioli, Ethan William Bloom Arrowood and Alex Stuart Bloom Arrowood; loving great-grandfather of Kaia Lennon Papaccioli; adored son of the late Abraham and Bess Bloom. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, August 10, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Montgomery Hospice, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20855 (please indicate Casey House in the memo field).