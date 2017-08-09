The Associated Holding School Supply Drive

Jewish Community Services, CHAI: Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc. and Jewish Volunteer Connection are holding a community school supply drive from July 31 through September 15. Donations of new school supplies or store gift cards with values of $10 or less are welcome. The supplies will benefit children experiencing hardship whose families receive assistance from JCS and others attending area schools. Most needed items include marble composition notebooks (wide ruled), pocket folders, jumbo glue sticks, pencils, 24-pack crayons, pencil cases, erasers, bottled hand sanitizer, copy paper, and blunt scissors. For a complete list of supplies needed, visit jcsbaltimore.org/schoolsupply.

Donations may be dropped off during regular business hours at the Jewish Community Center locations at 5700 Park Heights Avenue in Baltimore, 3506 Gwynnbrook Avenue in Owings Mills and Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Avenue. Contact JCS, 410-466-9200, for more information.

JCS, CHAI and JVC are agencies of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore.