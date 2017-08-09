Baltimore Magazine Names Michael Teitelbaum President

Stephen A. Geppi, publisher and CEO of Baltimore magazine, announced that Michael Teitelbaum has been named its president, effective August 28.

A Baltimore native who graduated from the University of Maryland in 1979, Teitelbaum’s second job out of college was as account executive with Baltimore magazine.

Since then, his entrepreneurial spirit has led him to own and manage a variety of media, marketing and advertising companies. A pioneer in digital marketing, Teitelbaum co-founded one of the area’s first web development and marketing companies in 1995. For the past six years, he has been a managing partner at Right Source Marketing.

“There is a lot of talent at Baltimore magazine, and I am excited to get to know everyone personally,” said Teitelbaum. “There are huge opportunities to expand on a foundation 110 years in the making.”

Teitelbaum succeeds Richard M. Basoco, who has lead the organization since 1997 and will retire at the end of the year. Before his 20 years at Baltimore magazine, Basoco was with the Baltimore Sun where he served in a variety of management and editorial positions before becoming a senior vice president with the publication.

“We welcome Michael, and will benefit from his experience, skill-set and passion,” said Geppi. “His knowledge of marketing, media, digital publishing and content marketing will help us … to better serve our audiences and advertisers.”