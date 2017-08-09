On Tuesday, August 8, 2017, Gerald Libman, beloved husband of Elaine Beckman Libman; devoted father of Sheryl (David) Friedlander, Rachel (Seth) Berenzweig and Heather (Stuart) Kafetz; devoted grandfather of Joshua, Noah, Adam, Rafael, Sophie, Eli and Ethan. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 10, at noon at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD. Family will be receiving friends and family immediately following the service at the home of Rachel and Seth Berenzweig. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.