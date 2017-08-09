On August 8, 2017, Robert E. Glickman, beloved husband of Esther Sindler Glickman (nee Koppel) and the late Linda Glickman (nee Sandler); devoted father of Heidi (Steven) Lurensky and Amy (Mark) Gordon; dear step-father Jason Sindler (Dr. Cindy Long) and Stephanie Sindler; devoted brother of Anne (Donald) Kahn; adoring grandfather of Molly, Jonathan and Abigail Lurensky, Ben and Hallie Gordon, Ellie, Ben and Mitchell Sindler; loving son of the late Edna and Alvin Glickman; also survived by many loving family members. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 14, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Parkinson Association of the Rockies 1325 S. Colorado Blvd., Ste. 204B, Denver, CO 80222 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2032 Jolly Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Tuesday.