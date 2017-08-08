On August 1, 2017, Dr. Albert S. Schaffer, beloved husband of Ruth Ellen Schaffer (nee Sherman); devoted father of Edward (Robyn) Schaffer, Brian (Jane) Schaffer, Scott (Wendy) Schaffer and Randi (Tim) Hennigar; cherished grandfather of Anne Schaffer, Yossi and Gil Kuttler, Michael and Andrew Schaffer, Lauren and Aaron Schaffer and Samantha, Perry and Quinn Hennigar. Interment at veteran’s cemetery, Denver, Colo. Contributions in his memory to JNF.org, or JNF 2 Reservoir Circle, Ste 203, Pikesville, MD 21208.