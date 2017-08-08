On August 8, 2017, Dorothy Poiley (nee Blecman), beloved wife of the late Irvin Poiley; cherished mother of Arleen (Stanley) Greenberg and Joel (Eileen) Poiley; dear sister of Anna Brenner, Israel Blecman, Rose Garelick, Harvey Blecman and Phillip Blecman; adored grandmother of Reesa (Robert) Szikman, Marc (Sara) Greenberg, Jennifer Poiley and Lauren Poiley; devoted great-grandmother of Cara Szikman, Danielle Szikman, Jenna Greenberg and Marissa Greenberg; beloved daughter of the late Harry and Celia Blecman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, August 10, at 12 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Temple Oheb Shalom, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208. In mourning at 3305 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208.