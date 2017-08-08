On August 7, 2017, Hilbert Merrill “Bert” Levine M.D., beloved husband of Helene Levine (nee Lippman); father of Ira J. Levine, M.D. (Margo), Michele Brill, Barbara (Jeffrey) Packer, Charles (Susan) Levine, Richard Levine and Laurie (late Philip) Lubovsky; former father-in-law of Howard Brill; brother of the late Richard L. Levin, M.D.; brother-in-law of Gloria (late Sidney) Carton, the late Beatrice (late Charles) Manck and the late Sydney (late Gloria) Lippman; son of the late Charles and Lee Levin; grandfather of David (Lindsay) Packer, Brian (Dara) Packer, Lee and Debbie Brill, Daniel Sherry, Jordan and Adam Levine and Rachel Lubovsky; great-grandfather of Peyton, Brooks, Hannah, Daphne, Maddox and Amelia Packer. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, August 10, at 11 a.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Congregation Cemetery, O’Donnell Street. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mercy Medical Center, 301 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD 21202 or Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 7500 Travertine Drive, #104, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 7111 Park Heights Ave., Apt. 912 (Park Towers East), Baltimore, MD 21215, Thursday following the funeral with an evening service at 7:30 p.m., receiving Friday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and receiving Sunday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. with an evening service at 7:30 p.m.