On August 7, 2017, Sylvia Aiken (nee Dinkin), devoted wife of the late Leonard Aiken; beloved mother of Larry Aiken and Stuart (Marlene) Aiken; dear sister of Shirley (late Albert) Wolff and the late Sidney (Shirlee) Dinkin, Nathan Dinkin and Norma (Harry) Fineblum; dear sister-in-law of Bertha Dinkin; beloved grandmother of Gary (Brooke) Aiken, Andrew Aiken and Jill (Tito) Alarcon; cherished great-grandmother of Emmett Aiken, Tyler Aiken and Luciana Alarcon; dear step-grandmother of Sharon (Jason) Rosenthal and Marissa (Jesse) Keilson; beloved step great-grandmother of Davis Rosenthal; devoted daughter of the late Morris and Annie Dinkin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, August 9, at 10 a.m. Interment at Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 6 Preakness Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Wednesday and Thursday, with evening services.