On August 4, 2017, Charlotte Taule (nee Berenholtz), beloved wife of Sheldon Taule; devoted mother of Jason (Stacey) Taule and L. Jessica (Matthew) Cooper; dear sister of Jerry (late Leatha) Berenholtz; loving grandmother of Aliyah Taule, Aaron Taule, Levi Cooper and Reed Cooper; adored daughter of the late Goldie and Jacob Berenholtz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, August 6, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Penn Memory Center, Attn: Terrence Casey, 3615 Chestnut St., Room 236, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 20 Windflower Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, through Tuesday.